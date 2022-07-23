Tamil Nadu Police's Idol Wing seizes 14 suspected antiques from Thanjavur art dealer

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The idol wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday evening seized as many as 14 metal idols, believed to be antiques, allegedly from an art dealer in Thanjavur.

According to an official release on Friday, the idol wing received information of the idols of Rishabhadeva, Sivagami Amman, and Mahavira as having been produced before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2017 with the intention of selling them abroad after obtaining a certificate ascertaining them to be non-antique.

The ASI officials after examining the idols certified the idols to be suspected antiques, thereby preventing their sale abroad.

Based on the information, the idol wing police initiated a search to trace the idols. Last week, the wing received information of Ganapathy, who owns an establishment, 'Art Village' at Shivaji Nagar in Thanjavur, as being on the lookout for antique lovers in order to sell off idols in the country or abroad.

Following this a team including Additional Superintendent of Police Malaichamy, DSP Kathiravan, and Inspector R Indra, on Thursday evening, searched the premises of Art Village and seized the 14 idols.

The seized collection include three Rishabhadevar idols, two Sivagami Amman idols, and those of Rishabhadeva Amman, Perumal, Appar, Sundarar, Manikkavasakar, little Nandi, Mahavira, Kalinga Krishna and Natana Amman.

Later, on inquiries with Ganapathy, the team learnt that he did not possess any valid documents to show ownership or origin of the idols. Further investigation is on.

THANJAVUR: The idol wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday evening seized as many as 14 metal idols, believed to be antiques, allegedly from an art dealer in Thanjavur. According to an official release on Friday, the idol wing received information of the idols of Rishabhadeva, Sivagami Amman, and Mahavira as having been produced before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2017 with the intention of selling them abroad after obtaining a certificate ascertaining them to be non-antique. The ASI officials after examining the idols certified the idols to be suspected antiques, thereby preventing their sale abroad. Based on the information, the idol wing police initiated a search to trace the idols. Last week, the wing received information of Ganapathy, who owns an establishment, 'Art Village' at Shivaji Nagar in Thanjavur, as being on the lookout for antique lovers in order to sell off idols in the country or abroad. Following this a team including Additional Superintendent of Police Malaichamy, DSP Kathiravan, and Inspector R Indra, on Thursday evening, searched the premises of Art Village and seized the 14 idols. The seized collection include three Rishabhadevar idols, two Sivagami Amman idols, and those of Rishabhadeva Amman, Perumal, Appar, Sundarar, Manikkavasakar, little Nandi, Mahavira, Kalinga Krishna and Natana Amman. Later, on inquiries with Ganapathy, the team learnt that he did not possess any valid documents to show ownership or origin of the idols. Further investigation is on.