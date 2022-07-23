Tamil Nadu students can apply to colleges till July 27: Higher Education department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Higher Education Department, on Friday, announced that the time to apply for admissions into arts and science colleges and engineering colleges will end on July 27. CBSE Class XII results were announced on Friday and accordingly, the government has provided five days to apply for TNEA and arts and science colleges.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in the publication of Class XII results, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, earlier this week, urged the CBSE to publish the results by the end of July. Meanwhile, the TNEA, on Friday, also announced the schedule for the first phase of certificate verification.

As per the schedule, students who have applied for the sports category should report in person along with all original certificates at the Centre for Entrance Examinations- Annex building, Anna University, Guindy campus.

CHENNAI: The State Higher Education Department, on Friday, announced that the time to apply for admissions into arts and science colleges and engineering colleges will end on July 27. CBSE Class XII results were announced on Friday and accordingly, the government has provided five days to apply for TNEA and arts and science colleges. Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in the publication of Class XII results, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, earlier this week, urged the CBSE to publish the results by the end of July. Meanwhile, the TNEA, on Friday, also announced the schedule for the first phase of certificate verification. As per the schedule, students who have applied for the sports category should report in person along with all original certificates at the Centre for Entrance Examinations- Annex building, Anna University, Guindy campus.