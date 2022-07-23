Warden seeks high-level probe into inmate's death in Tirunelveli Central Prison

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government on a petition seeking direction to constitute a high-level committee to inquire into the alleged 'misadministration' in Palayamkottai Central Prison, where P Muthu Mano, an inmate, was murdered by other inmates on April 22, 2021.

A second-grade jail warden from Salem Central Prison A Vadivelmurugaiya of Tenkasi, who filed the petition, submitted that he was working as the duty officer in Ward-A of the Palayamkottai prison on the day Mano died after being assaulted by other inmates, including one Jacob.

Vadivelmurugaiya said prior to the incident, several officials had informed the then Prison Superintendent (who is at present working in Salem Central Prison) that Mano faced life threats and would need additional security.

The fact that Mano was associated with a Scheduled Caste outfit and was one of the accused in the murder case of Jacob’s brother was also reported to the superintendent, he added.

Despite this, Mano was lodged in the same ward where Jacob and other caste Hindu prisoners were lodged, he pointed out. However, after the incident, lower-level officials like him were made scapegoats while higher officials like the then superintendent escaped liability.

He sought constitution of a high-level committee under a retired HC judge or an officer (not below the rank of Secretary to Government) to inquire into the 'misadministration' in the prison.

