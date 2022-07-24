Firms get new option to try Augmented Reality marketing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan on Thursday launched operations of Augmented Reality (AR)-based marketing company 4point2 Technologies in Tamil Nadu.The firm offers experiential marketing tools enabled with AR, Mixed Reality and Extended Reality (XR), and plans to launch Industry 4.0 experience centres across the State in segments such as tourism, education, and industry.

“Augmented Reality-based solutions and services are growing worldwide as organisations adopt innovative ways to reach customers. Businesses experience 94% higher conversion rate for brands who sell products with AR experiences,” said 4point2 founder K Shivakumar.

