O Panneerselvam writes to RBI, seeks to freeze AIADMK bank accounts

Besides, Panneerselvam issued a statement, saying all functionaries who were expelled from the AIADMK are being readmitted following their requests.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
CHENNAI: Calling Dindigul C Sreenivasan's appointment as AIADMK treasurer illegal, former chief minister O Panneerselvam has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct banks to stop the operation of AIADMK's bank accounts till the Election Commission of India (ECI) takes a call on the rift within the party.

In a letter to the RBI regional director here, Panneerselvam said he remains the AIADMK coordinator/treasurer, and had been operating the party's bank accounts for 15 years. The AIADMK has accounts in Karur Vysya Bank, State Bank of India, and Indian Bank.Stating that the decisions taken during the July 11 general council meeting were illegal, and the matter is pending in court, Panneerselvam said, "As per ECI records, I am the AIADMK coordinator and treasurer."

OPS writes to Om Birla
O Panneerselvam has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reject Palaniswami's request not to treat OP Ravindranath Kumar as an AIADMK MP since the latter has been "expelled" from the party. "The position of interim general secretary is non-existent and invalid, and hence, you are kindly requested not to give effect to any representation from Palaniswami in this regard," Panneerselvam wrote to Birla. He added that the dispute relating to the July 11 general council meeting and other issues are pending in court and before the Election Commission of India.

Expelled leaders reinstated
Besides, Panneerselvam issued a statement, saying all functionaries who were expelled from the AIADMK are being readmitted following their requests.When contacted, JCD Prabhakar, a staunch supporter of Panneerselvam, clarified that this statement only applies to those who were expelled by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami in their capacities as coordinator and joint coordinator. Sources said that from Sunday, Panneerselvam would appoint new functionaries to key posts that fell vacant after the recent expulsions from the AIADMK.

