Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan uses medical skills to aid co-passenger

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Telangana Governor and of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came to the rescue of a co-passenger on a Hyderabad-bound flight on Saturday.

Around 4 am, the passenger fell unconscious and was sweating profusely. On noticing this, a flight attendant asked if there was a doctor on board. Tamilisai, who is a doctor, examined the man, administered emergency medical aid, and stayed with him till he regained consciousness.

After the flight landed, she lauded the flight attendant for bringing the situation to her notice in time and later sending the man to hospital.

