TN sends third consignment of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday sent its third consignment of humanitarian assistance, weighing 16,595 metric tonnes, to the island nation. With this, the State government has sent 40,000 metric tonnes of rice, 500 metric tonnes of milk powder, and 102 metric tonnes of life-saving drugs in three consignments.

An official release here said the government has spent Rs 196.83 crore on this. “The State will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Sri Lankan people who are in distress,” the release added. The first consignment was flagged off by the CM on May 18, and the second was sent on June 22.

