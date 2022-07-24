Home States Tamil Nadu

TN sends third consignment of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday sent its third consignment of humanitarian assistance, weighing 16,595 metric tonnes, to the island nation.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police commandos stand guard at a barricade outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

Police commandos stand guard at a barricade outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday sent its third consignment of humanitarian assistance, weighing 16,595 metric tonnes, to the island nation. With this, the State government has sent 40,000 metric tonnes of rice, 500 metric tonnes of milk powder, and 102 metric tonnes of life-saving drugs in three consignments.

An official release here said the government has spent Rs 196.83 crore on this. “The State will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Sri Lankan people who are in distress,” the release added. The first consignment was flagged off by the CM on May 18, and the second was sent on June 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Tamil Nadu Sri Lanka crisis
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp