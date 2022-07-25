Dharmapuri residents urge municipality to regulate waste collection

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Bharthipuram urged the Dharmapuri Municipality to set up waste bins near the railway tracks to prevent dumping of trash as the massive waste piles are causing severe sanitation issues in the areas.

Bharathipuram located within the Dharmapuri Municipality is home to over 1,500 homes. Nearly a year ago the Dharmapuri Municipality announced that all the waste bins will be removed within the Municipality limit and instead daily door-to-door collection of trash will be the norm. This move was made to eliminate the sanitation issues that arise in the Municipality. However, wastes have been piled up in Bharathipuram near the railway tracks causing severe sanitation issues.

Commenting on the matter, K Mani, a resident of the area said that despite the regular door-to-door waste collection by the municipality’s sanitary workers, residents dump trash along the railway tracks. “This has led to a large accumulation of trash emanating foul smell and causes severe sanitation issues. We urge the Municipality to clear these piles up as with the southwest monsoon the accumulation of plastic wastes is causing mosquito infestation,” he said.

Another resident, Kadhir from Bharathipuram said, “At the end of the 66 ft road in Bharathipuram there are over 10 residences and trash is not often collected in these homes. So the residents dump the waste near the railway tracks. We urge the Municipality to regulate the waste collection and set up waste bins so that the residents can properly dispose of wastes.”

When contacted, Municipality officials said they will look into the issue. ‘‘We have been conducting regular awareness campaigns to keep the municipality clean and wastes are collected on a regular basis from the residents. We urge the residents to not dump wastes in public areas,” they said.

