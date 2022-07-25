Let Ukraine-returned students continue education in India: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, requesting him to direct the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Union ministries concerned to bring in necessary amendments to the relevant Central acts to enable students, who studied medicine in Ukraine and fled the country due to war, to continue their studies in medical colleges in India or take the alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, with similar regulations and academic ambience.

He wrote this letter the day after the Union minister of state for health told Parliament that no permission has been given by NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute.

“While we are cognizant of the fact that this reply has been given in the specific context of some steps taken in a State, I would like to highlight that this has once again brought the uncertain future of the students to the fore ... Since the beginning of the conflict, around 2,000 medical students from Ukraine have returned to TN.” He assured that TN would cooperate fully with efforts taken by the prime minister on this issue.

