Madurai city corporation to initiate integrated grievances redressal system soon

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai city corporation has planned to introduce an Integrated Grievance Redressal System in the district to improve the efficiency of redressing the grievances. The decision has been made as the number of people attending corporation grievances has been dropping gradually over the years. People are moving towards digital grievances platforms for raising civic issues in the city, sources said.

Though the city corporation has been conducting weekly grievance meetings in each zone, on average, only about 80 petitions regarding civic issues in the area are being submitted to the corporation officials. However, people are interested in the digital grievances redressal system of the city corporation for raising complaints about civic issues.

Official sources from the Madurai city corporation said, over time, about 1.5 lakh petitions have been received through various digital platforms like messaging applications and online webpage, etc.

City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Kahlon told TNIE, "Out of the received 1.5 lakh petitions regarding civic issues through the existing online grievances system, we have addressed and solved more than 1.4 lakh petitions. Actions are being taken towards each and every petition that is submitted to the city corporation. To improve the services, we will be initiating the Integrated Grievances Redressal System that will bring complaints from various sources under one platform."

He added that the new integrated system will be initiated within the next couple of weeks. “The prevailing system will also be kept alive for some time to ensure no petition is left unaddressed,” the commissioner further said.

Official sources from the city corporation said the new integrated system would allow senior officials to monitor the progress of the grievances redressals.

G Balamurugan, a resident of Madurai, said, “Though we welcome such advancements in the grievances redressal, considering the people who are not that much tech savvy, the city corporation should consider conducting awareness initiatives in the city to teach people about how to use the online grievances portals for submitting petitions.”

