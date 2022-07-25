Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai city corporation to initiate integrated grievances redressal system soon

Madurai city corporation has planned to introduce an Integrated Grievance Redressal System in the district to improve the efficiency of redressing the grievances.

Published: 25th July 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai city corporation has planned to introduce an Integrated Grievance Redressal System in the district to improve the efficiency of redressing the grievances. The decision has been made as the number of people attending corporation grievances has been dropping gradually over the years. People are moving towards digital grievances platforms for raising civic issues in the city, sources said.

Though the city corporation has been conducting weekly grievance meetings in each zone, on average, only about 80 petitions regarding civic issues in the area are being submitted to the corporation officials. However, people are interested in the digital grievances redressal system of the city corporation for raising complaints about civic issues.

Official sources from the Madurai city corporation said, over time, about 1.5 lakh petitions have been received through various digital platforms like messaging applications and online webpage, etc.

City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Kahlon told TNIE, "Out of the received 1.5 lakh petitions regarding civic issues through the existing online grievances system, we have addressed and solved more than 1.4 lakh petitions. Actions are being taken towards each and every petition that is submitted to the city corporation. To improve the services, we will be initiating the Integrated Grievances Redressal System that will bring complaints from various sources under one platform."

He added that the new integrated system will be initiated within the next couple of weeks. “The prevailing system will also be kept alive for some time to ensure no petition is left unaddressed,” the commissioner further said.

Official sources from the city corporation said the new integrated system would allow senior officials to monitor the progress of the grievances redressals.  

G Balamurugan, a resident of Madurai, said, “Though we welcome such advancements in the grievances redressal, considering the people who are not that much tech savvy, the city corporation should consider conducting awareness initiatives in the city to teach people about how to use the online grievances portals for submitting petitions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai city corporation Integrated Grievance Redressal System
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp