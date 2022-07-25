Tamil Nadu: Only days after Kallakurichi incident, Class 12 student found dead in Tiruvallur school hostel

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: A Class XII girl from Tiruvallur district allegedly killed herself in her hostel room on Monday morning. The villagers from her native place staged a road roko and later, the case has been transferred to CB-CID.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Lavanya (name changed) from Tiruttani in the Tiruvallur district. Police said that her parents were daily wage labourers. The 17-year-old girl was studying in a government-aided school in Kilacheri village in Mappedu in Tiruvallur.

On Monday morning, after the girls left for school, Lavanya had allegedly told her friends she would come late. However, since she did not return until after the first hour was over, staff checked on her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The school staff informed the police and the body was sent to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem. After preliminary investigations, police said, there was no suicide note retrieved from the hostel.

"Lavanya did not go home for a month. Her friends said that she was gloomy for the past few months," said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, villagers from her native place staged a road roko blocking the bus and vehicles in Tiruttani. The case has been registered at the Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the CB-CID.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

