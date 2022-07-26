Home States Tamil Nadu

Get Sri Lanka to release fishers, Tamil Nadu CM tells Centre

Drawing the attention of the Union minister, Stalin requested a strong and coordinated response by the Union government to secure the release of all fishermen and fishing boats.

Published: 26th July 2022

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate steps to secure the release of six fishermen from Ramanathapuram who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 20, and get back 92 fishing boats in Lankan custody.

Drawing the attention of the Union minister, Stalin requested a strong and coordinated response by the Union government to secure the release of all fishermen and fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy since 2018.

“Some of the boats could be permanently damaged. The apprehended fishermen were released on the condition that the boat owners appear before the Sri Lankan court. Due to the situation in Sri Lanka, this has not been feasible,” the CM pointed out. Stalin also urged the Union government to seek exemption for the fishermen from appearing in person before Sri Lankan courts.

