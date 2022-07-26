Home States Tamil Nadu

India-Singapore submarine cable system to have landing point at Santhome beach

Of the total length of the international undersea cable system, 523.50 km will be laid along the Tamil Nadu coastal waters about 12 nautical miles off shore.

Published: 26th July 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The 8,100-km long India-Singapore submarine cable system, which recently got the Union government nod for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, will have its landing point in Chennai at the Santhome beach. 

Of the total length of the international undersea cable system, 523.50 km will be laid along the Tamil Nadu coastal waters about 12 nautical miles off shore. An expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry recently recommended its CRZ clearance.

Its entry at the beach will terminate at the proposed beach manhole to be constructed near the Foreshore Estate Promenade Road at MRC Nagar. The project ‘Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit (MIST) communication network’ will have cables traversing undersea to connect India with other Asian countries. Besides Chennai, the cable will connect Mumbai where it will land at Versova beach in Andheri West. 

M/s NTT Communications Indian Network Services Pvt Ltd, which is executing the project, has been asked by the expert panel to avoid conflict with other stakeholders who use the coastal waters and beaches for their livelihood. 

Appropriate corridor needed for better mgmt of cables, says panel

Thehe committee also suggested that the beach manhole be constructed in non-eroding areas to ensure that the facilities are not destroyed. “Considering the increasing number of international cables landing in the Chennai coast, the government shall make an appropriate corridor to lay such cables in coastal areas for better management,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority had also recommended the proposal for CRZ clearance. As per a study conducted by Anna University, the cable route falls under the CRZ II, CRZ I-A, CRZ IB and CRZ IVA areas as per Coastal Regulation Zone Notification. The MIST cable system will provide secure, reliable, robust, and affordable telecom facilities across Asia. The main trunk route is from Tuas in Singapore to Mumbai, according to official documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit (MIST) communication network Coastal Regulation Zone MIST
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp