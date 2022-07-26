India-Singapore submarine cable system to have landing point at Santhome beach

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 8,100-km long India-Singapore submarine cable system, which recently got the Union government nod for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, will have its landing point in Chennai at the Santhome beach.

Of the total length of the international undersea cable system, 523.50 km will be laid along the Tamil Nadu coastal waters about 12 nautical miles off shore. An expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry recently recommended its CRZ clearance.

Its entry at the beach will terminate at the proposed beach manhole to be constructed near the Foreshore Estate Promenade Road at MRC Nagar. The project ‘Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit (MIST) communication network’ will have cables traversing undersea to connect India with other Asian countries. Besides Chennai, the cable will connect Mumbai where it will land at Versova beach in Andheri West.

M/s NTT Communications Indian Network Services Pvt Ltd, which is executing the project, has been asked by the expert panel to avoid conflict with other stakeholders who use the coastal waters and beaches for their livelihood.

Appropriate corridor needed for better mgmt of cables, says panel

Thehe committee also suggested that the beach manhole be constructed in non-eroding areas to ensure that the facilities are not destroyed. “Considering the increasing number of international cables landing in the Chennai coast, the government shall make an appropriate corridor to lay such cables in coastal areas for better management,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority had also recommended the proposal for CRZ clearance. As per a study conducted by Anna University, the cable route falls under the CRZ II, CRZ I-A, CRZ IB and CRZ IVA areas as per Coastal Regulation Zone Notification. The MIST cable system will provide secure, reliable, robust, and affordable telecom facilities across Asia. The main trunk route is from Tuas in Singapore to Mumbai, according to official documents.

CHENNAI: The 8,100-km long India-Singapore submarine cable system, which recently got the Union government nod for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, will have its landing point in Chennai at the Santhome beach. Of the total length of the international undersea cable system, 523.50 km will be laid along the Tamil Nadu coastal waters about 12 nautical miles off shore. An expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry recently recommended its CRZ clearance. Its entry at the beach will terminate at the proposed beach manhole to be constructed near the Foreshore Estate Promenade Road at MRC Nagar. The project ‘Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit (MIST) communication network’ will have cables traversing undersea to connect India with other Asian countries. Besides Chennai, the cable will connect Mumbai where it will land at Versova beach in Andheri West. M/s NTT Communications Indian Network Services Pvt Ltd, which is executing the project, has been asked by the expert panel to avoid conflict with other stakeholders who use the coastal waters and beaches for their livelihood. Appropriate corridor needed for better mgmt of cables, says panel Thehe committee also suggested that the beach manhole be constructed in non-eroding areas to ensure that the facilities are not destroyed. “Considering the increasing number of international cables landing in the Chennai coast, the government shall make an appropriate corridor to lay such cables in coastal areas for better management,” it said. The Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority had also recommended the proposal for CRZ clearance. As per a study conducted by Anna University, the cable route falls under the CRZ II, CRZ I-A, CRZ IB and CRZ IVA areas as per Coastal Regulation Zone Notification. The MIST cable system will provide secure, reliable, robust, and affordable telecom facilities across Asia. The main trunk route is from Tuas in Singapore to Mumbai, according to official documents.