Puducherry gets its first women's engineering college 

The government decided to upgrade the polytechnic college after the number of students steadily dropped.

Published: 26th July 2022 01:34 AM

The new women's engineering college in Lawspet

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Women's education will get a leg-up in the Union Territory as it gets its first engineering college for women. The existing Women's Polytechnic College in Lawspet has been upgraded to the engineering college.

According to a government notification, the college will have BTech courses in Architectural Assistantship, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering with an intake of 60 students each. It will also have BCom, wth the same intake. Admissions for the academic year 2022-23 would begin through CENTAC. This is the third engineering college in the UT.

The government decided to upgrade the polytechnic college after the number of students steadily dropped. Only 50 students took admission in the last academic year, which has a total intake of 190. In total, only around 200 students are studying in the college, when it should have been 570.

Minister for Education A Namassivayam, during the last budget session, announced the new college.
Its infrastructure was upgraded under Conversion of Polytechnics into Engineering Colleges, a scheme by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with `2 crore provided by the Central government.

With around 90% of the faculty having qualified as per AICTE norms, the government approached it for approval. After four rounds of inspection, the AICTE issued orders approving the upgrade on July 10. It would be affiliated with Puducherry Technical University. B Com alone will be affiliated with the Pondicherry University, said an official.

Girls will still have the opportunity to study diploma courses in the adjoining Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic (MNGP) College, a co-ed institution. MNGP only admitted 251 students last year, while the intake should have been 400. This way there will be better utilisation of resources and duplication of fund utilisation will be reduced, said an official.

