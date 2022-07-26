Students of vandalised school at Kallakurichi to resume classes online from tomorrow

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Students of the vandalised school in Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi will resume classes online from Wednesday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday. “This was decided during a meeting on the education of the school’s 2,694 matriculation and 500 CBSE students. We assessed the possibility of holding classes in nearby institutions,” the minister added.

On Tuesday, the Collector will meet representatives of the Parent Teachers Association to discuss conducting in-person classes in alternative places, Anbil Mahesh said, adding that talks were held with institutions within a two-km radius of the vandalised school, and some offered support.

“Certificates of all students and teachers have been burnt. We will issue them duplicate certificates,” the minister said. He added that special permission will be secured for parents who wish to shift their children to other schools. As for the functioning of the school hostel without permission, the minister said the matter is under the purview of the social welfare department, and the district administration had sent a circular regarding this.

Anbil Mahesh said Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the Manavar Manasu scheme on Wednesday. Under the scheme, nearly 800 doctors will be appointed to offer psychiatric counselling in schools.

KALLAKURICHI: Students of the vandalised school in Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi will resume classes online from Wednesday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday. “This was decided during a meeting on the education of the school’s 2,694 matriculation and 500 CBSE students. We assessed the possibility of holding classes in nearby institutions,” the minister added. On Tuesday, the Collector will meet representatives of the Parent Teachers Association to discuss conducting in-person classes in alternative places, Anbil Mahesh said, adding that talks were held with institutions within a two-km radius of the vandalised school, and some offered support. “Certificates of all students and teachers have been burnt. We will issue them duplicate certificates,” the minister said. He added that special permission will be secured for parents who wish to shift their children to other schools. As for the functioning of the school hostel without permission, the minister said the matter is under the purview of the social welfare department, and the district administration had sent a circular regarding this. Anbil Mahesh said Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the Manavar Manasu scheme on Wednesday. Under the scheme, nearly 800 doctors will be appointed to offer psychiatric counselling in schools.