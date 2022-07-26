Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi man kills daughter and her husband for eloping

In a gruesome incident, a 43-year-old man allegedly murdered his daughter and her husband on Monday for eloping and marrying against his wishes in Thoothukudi district.

Published: 26th July 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  In a gruesome incident, a 43-year-old man allegedly murdered his daughter and her husband on Monday for eloping and marrying against his wishes in Thoothukudi district. The deceased were identified as M Reshma (20) and V Manickaraja (28) of Xavier Nagar at Veerapatti near Ettayapuram. Both of them hail from the same community, are related and lived on the same street.  

Sources said the accused S Muthukutti, a lorry driver, had arranged Reshma’s marriage. However on June 28, she eloped with Manickaraja, a coolie wage labour, and a woman missing complaint was lodged at the Ettayapuram police station.

A police officer said the couple wed in Thirumangalam near Madurai and returned to Veerapatti a week ago. On Monday, Muthukutti barged into Manickaraja’s house when the couple was alone. He slit Reshma’s throat and hacked Manickaraja, leaving both dead, said the police. 

Four teams formed to arrest accacc used

According to the officer, the couple had spoken to their parents in the presence of police after the marriage. However, Muthukutti was very arrogant and could not accept that his daughter was a major and could decide her own life, the officer added.

Police said they had suspected a threat to the couple’s lives and had warned against returning to the village but they had arrived without informing the cops.

Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan inspected the crime spot and formed four teams to nab Muthukutti who is at large. A sniffer dog squad and fingerprint experts were pressed into service to trace the accused. Ettayapuram police shifted the bodies to a government hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honour killing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp