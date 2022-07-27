Aavin hopes to sell sweets worth Rs 200 crore this Deepavali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aavin has set a sales target of Rs 200 crore for its sweets and milk products during Deepavali this year. During the festival season last year, Aavin sold sweets and milk products worth Rs 80 crore. During a review meeting on Monday, dairy development minister SM Nasar told officials to establish temporary stalls at crowded places such as bus stands, railway stations, and other places.

According to official data, the average monthly sale of Aavin products is Rs 29.13 crore (between March 2021 and April 2022). Aavin produces and sells over 40 varieties of products under five broad categories, including sweets, ice creams, and fermented items.

“Eight products moti pak, nutti milk cake, ghee badusha, spicy snacks, kaju pista roll, kaju katli, and combo box will be launched for Deepavali,” said a statement from Aavin on Monday. Out of eight products, five were launched last year and sold in Chennai alone. “This year, the new sweets will be made available across TN, depending on demand,” said an Aavin official.

Besides exploring ways to introduce new products made of palm jaggery, Aavin has drawn up a detailed strategy to fulfil demand from private companies, cooperative societies, transport departments, and other government agencies, added the statement.

Aavin procures about 39 to 40 lakh litres of milk a day, of which 13 to 14 lakhs litres is transformed into milk products. For Chennai and other northern districts, milk products such as curd, lassi, ghee, butter, ice cream, and other items are produced at the Ambattur dairy plant. Skimmed milk powder is produced at Tiruvannamalai plant.

Besides, surplus milk procured by the district milk producers’ unions is converted into ghee, butter, ice cream, and other products sold in the respective districts.

A senior official said: “Efforts are being taken to obtain necessary approvals and certificates for exporting Deepavali Aavin sweets to more foreign countries,” the statement read. For placing orders for Aavin products, people can contact at 9444728505, 9566860286, 9790773955, and 18004253300.

CHENNAI: Aavin has set a sales target of Rs 200 crore for its sweets and milk products during Deepavali this year. During the festival season last year, Aavin sold sweets and milk products worth Rs 80 crore. During a review meeting on Monday, dairy development minister SM Nasar told officials to establish temporary stalls at crowded places such as bus stands, railway stations, and other places. According to official data, the average monthly sale of Aavin products is Rs 29.13 crore (between March 2021 and April 2022). Aavin produces and sells over 40 varieties of products under five broad categories, including sweets, ice creams, and fermented items. “Eight products moti pak, nutti milk cake, ghee badusha, spicy snacks, kaju pista roll, kaju katli, and combo box will be launched for Deepavali,” said a statement from Aavin on Monday. Out of eight products, five were launched last year and sold in Chennai alone. “This year, the new sweets will be made available across TN, depending on demand,” said an Aavin official. Besides exploring ways to introduce new products made of palm jaggery, Aavin has drawn up a detailed strategy to fulfil demand from private companies, cooperative societies, transport departments, and other government agencies, added the statement. Aavin procures about 39 to 40 lakh litres of milk a day, of which 13 to 14 lakhs litres is transformed into milk products. For Chennai and other northern districts, milk products such as curd, lassi, ghee, butter, ice cream, and other items are produced at the Ambattur dairy plant. Skimmed milk powder is produced at Tiruvannamalai plant. Besides, surplus milk procured by the district milk producers’ unions is converted into ghee, butter, ice cream, and other products sold in the respective districts. A senior official said: “Efforts are being taken to obtain necessary approvals and certificates for exporting Deepavali Aavin sweets to more foreign countries,” the statement read. For placing orders for Aavin products, people can contact at 9444728505, 9566860286, 9790773955, and 18004253300.