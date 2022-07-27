Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP office-bearer sticks Modi's photograph on billboards for chess event

"This is not a DMK party function. This is a government (sponsored) event. Prime Minister's photograph must be featured," he said in the video clip.

Published: 27th July 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

A BJP office-bearer on Wednesday affixed portraits of PM Narendra Modi on billboards put up as part of the TN government's publicity campaign for the 44th Chess Olympiad. (Photo | Special arrangement,Twitter)

A BJP office-bearer on Wednesday affixed portraits of PM Narendra Modi on billboards put up as part of the TN government's publicity campaign for the 44th Chess Olympiad. (Photo | Special arrangement,

By PTI

CHENNAI: A BJP office-bearer on Wednesday affixed bright portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on billboards put up here as part of the Tamil Nadu government's publicity campaign for the 44th Chess Olympiad, set to commence on July 28.

Amar Prasad Reddy, president of the sports and skill development cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, released a video clip of him fixing photographs of Modi on hoardings, along with two others.

He posted the clip on his Twitter handle. In the video, the Saffron party functionary blamed the DMK-regime for going ahead with the campaign for the chess event without including Modi's photograph and termed it a 'huge mistake.

Reddy said that the Olympiad is not a state-level event but are international tournament.

"This is not a DMK party function. This is a government (sponsored) event. Prime Minister's photograph must be featured," he said in the video clip.

He also urged office-bearers, party workers and those in the BJP's sports and skill development cell to emulate him and fix portraits of Modi on hoardings for the Chess Olympiad across Tamil Nadu.

Asked if he has taken permission from authorities to fix the portraits of Modi on hoardings, he retorted: "Should Prime Minister's photograph be a part of the campaign or not? Prime Minister Modi Ji's portraits must definitely be part of the publicity campaign."

When asked again, Reddy told PTI that he has not taken permission from authorities to stick Modi's photographs on billboards. He said he started fixing Prime Minister's portraits on hoardings on Wednesday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held at nearby Mamallapuram, starts on July 28 and ends on August 10. The state government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Chess Olympiad Amar Prasad Reddy Tamil Nadu Modi photographs
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp