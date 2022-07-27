Home States Tamil Nadu

Cognizant opens ‘hybrid’ office space in Chennai

CM MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the new office space of IT major Cognizant at Navalur near Chennai. The six-lakh-sqft facility can support over 5,000 associates.

CM MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the new office space of IT major Cognizant at Navalur.(Photo | Twitter, CMOTamilNadu)

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the new office space of IT major Cognizant at Navalur near Chennai. The six-lakh-sqft facility can support over 5,000 associates. “We are ready to lend all support to industries in TN,” MK Stalin said at the event.

The new office space is designed for a hybrid model work-from-home and work-from-office, Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said during a press interaction.

This modern facility is different from the traditional cubicle offices and is better equipped for collaborative works or look-up works, where people put their heads above laptops and interact with other people for innovation and other reasons, he said. It’s giving choices to the employees, he added. Rajesh Nambiar further said visiting offices is not compulsory for their employees and only 5%-10% of their employees were working from office currently.

Cognizant will also be exiting some of the vacant office spaces in the coming days. It plans to hire over 50,000 employees this year in India. “Tamil Nadu continues to be a key talent and global delivery hub for Cognizant. We are excited to launch our new facility in Chennai, which reaffirms our commitment to the growth of our associates and communities in the State,” he said. The company has over 81,000 employees in TN, primarily based in Chennai and Coimbatore.

