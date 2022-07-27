Got a home without kitchen? Get ready to pay for power at commercial rates

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A revised clarification on the definition of ‘dwelling unit’ may push scores of electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu to pay electricity bills at an astronomically- high commercial rate. In the recent tariff revision proposal, State-run TN Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) has reasoned that as per the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, a ‘dwelling unit’ is an independent housing unit with separate facilities for living, cooking, and sanitary requirements.

Hence, if there is no kitchen, the residence need not be categorised as a ‘dwelling unit’ and the domestic power tariff won’t be applicable. Instead, such accommodations will be classified under the commercial category service (under LT common supply 1D).

For instance, consumers consuming 200 units now pay Rs 170 bi-monthly. If the proposal is approved, for 200 units consumption, the bi-monthly bill will be Rs 1,600 (Rs 8 per unit). The move might impact thousands of people staying away from their families and living in single-room rented spaces, which is common in urban areas.

At present, such rented spaces are categorised under the domestic category and even enjoy the first 100 units for free. A senior official told TNIE that in the absence of cooking and sanitary facilities, a dwelling unit would be charged under LT 1D service (commercial) instead of 1A (domestic service). Under this service, consumer aren’t eligible for subsidies from the State government.

Tariff to shock middle class, house owners

“Non-dwelling units will have separate meters to measure charges. LT tariff 1D service is to be introduced separately to avoid duplication of tariff subsidies,” he added. S Neelakanta Pillai, founder, Citizen’s Contribution in Democracy, told TNIE the proposed tariff will affect the middle-class and house owners.

“When people migrate for jobs or studies, they will have to stay in small rooms or a portion of a building. Suppose there are no facilities as per Tangedco’s norms, the housing can be modified under the commercial price. How can they pay such a huge amount?” he asked. He cited a 2016 Madras HC order stating that commercial tariff can’t be collected for premises where a company makes employees stay.

BMS’s (electricity wing) Tamil Nadu organisation secretary R Murali Krishnan told TNIE it is illegal to include consumers under commercial tariffs as there are several options to get food online and offline these days.

