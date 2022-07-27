Home States Tamil Nadu

Ragpickers to spearhead fight against plastic in Tamil Nadu

State to take their count at districts, mulls ways to incentivise them.

Published: 27th July 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Plan is to make ragpickers a stakeholder in the efforts to eliminate plastic products

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adopting a bottom-up approach, the TN government is planning to rope in ragpickers to fight plastic menace. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has brought 37 companies under the ambit of Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) on plastic packaging under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, for which guidelines were notified by the Centre.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Environment Department Supriya Sahu told TNIE, on the sidelines of a workshop on “EPR in Plastics and Packaging Waste in India” organised by GIZ and FICCI, that ragpickers played an important role in promoting the circular economy. “... It’s important to recognise the services of ragpickers, streamline the process, and incentivise them to ensure single-use plastics don’t end up in landfills.”

She said the work of enumerating the ragpickers at district-level would be given to a private agency. The idea is to make the informal sector a stakeholder and make the entire fight against plastic menace inclusive, while making big manufactures and corporates comply with EPR guidelines, she said.

TNPCB chairperson Jayanthi Murali said: “So far, 37 companies in TN came forward to comply with the EPR guidelines. District environmental engineers are directed to take every complaint filed in the compliance portal seriously and act upon it. A Plastic Waste Management Cell has been formed at TNPCB to implement the single-use plastic ban effectively in TN.”

Every State is mandated to implement the EPR guidelines coupled with prohibition of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, with effect from July 1, 2022. The guidelines allows slapping of environmental compensation based on the polluter-pays-principle on non-fulfilment of EPR targets by producers, importers, and brand owners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp