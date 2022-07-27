Three Tamil Nadu wetlands declared as Ramsar sites

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming as a perfect start to the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, launched recently by Chief Minister MK Stalin, three wetlands in the State were declared as Ramsar Sites on Tuesday. Pallikaranai marshland in Chennai, Pichavaram mangroves in Cuddalore, and Karikili bird sanctuary in Chengalpattu got the coveted international recognition.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced in a tweet. Pichavaram is home to one of the largest mangrove forests in the world, and Karikili bird sanctuary is an abode of migratory birds, especially ducks and waders. Its proximity to the internationally- renowned Vedanthangal bird sanctuary makes it a high-priority wetland.

“Of the three, getting Ramsar recognition for Pallikaranai marshland is the sweetest because it is the first urban wetland in the heart of the metropolitan city to be able to meet stringent qualifying criteria laid out by the Ramsar Convention at Geneva in Switzerland,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Department, told TNIE.

Pallikaranai marsh is one of the last remaining natural wetlands of Chennai, and is critical for draining floodwater from south Chennai, besides recharging groundwater and moderating climate. In the 1900s, it was spread over 6,000 hectares, of which 90% has been lost to urbanisation. Today, just over 690 hectares are under the control of the State forest department and managed by the Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland.

Will clear dump yard, have sought nod for wetland complex plan, say officials

Deepak Srivastava, member secretary, TN State Wetland Authority, told TNIE: “Initially, Pallikaranai’s proposal was returned by the Ramsar Convention. It was not easy to convince them. Even three days back, a query was raised. We were continuously liaising with the Union Environment Ministry and the authorities in Geneva, providing every tiny detail sought. The next step is to clear the Greater Chennai Corporation dump yard in the marshland, remove encroachments, and retrieve the land.”

An integrated management plan has been submitted to the Union Ministry for approval. “Under it, we will protect about 30 smaller satellite wetlands and make it a Pallikaranai wetland complex,” Srivastava said, adding that proposals to recognise 10 more wetlands as Ramsar sites have been submitted.

Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee of Care Earth, an environmental organisation which carried out a scientific study on the marsh in 2002 that resulted in the formation of the Save Pallikaranai Marsh Forum, said: “Lack of understanding about the importance of a marsh in an urban environment resulted in the marsh being reduced to around one-tenth of its original size.

Earlier, the State revenue records classified the marshland as a wasteland. So the government allowed reclamation of large parts of the marsh. I am happy the State has taken efforts to protect it. The recognition will go a long way in improving hydrological and ecological characteristics of the marsh.”

CM praises forest dept

“With Pallikaranai marsh, Pichavaram mangroves and Karikili bird sanctuary being recognised as Ramsar sites, Tamil Nadu now has four Ramsar sites including Kodiakkarai. I congratulate the TN forest department,” CM MK Stalin said

