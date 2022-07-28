Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai dazzles as 44th Chess Olympiad gets underway

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Nehru Indoor Stadium here sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event on Thursday for the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess.

On his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium.

Modi sported a shawl and dhothi with a chessboard design border. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wore a silk like yellow shirt, dhothi and an 'Angavastra' (shawl).

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit's art and culture wing organised music and traditional dances to welcome Modi.

Petals were showered on Modi's car by enthusiastic supporters, who gathered on both sides of the road while he was on his way to the stadium from INS Adyar.

The Prime Minister took a chopper from the airport to reach the Naval helipad near the Marina beach.

'Vanakkam Modi' (Greetings, Modi) trended on Twitter here.

The FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad which got underway on Thursday (July 28) ends on August 10.

This is the first time, India is hosting the event.

Indian chess icon Vishwanathan Anand handed over the chess torch, that travelled across the nation, to Chief Minister Stalin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chess champions joined in receiving the torch.

The classy lighting displayed multiple colours everywhere and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries.

The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns.

A special dance-song "Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess", was screened.

CM MK Stalin says: We all know you are very fond of chess; during your tenure as CM of Gujarat, you have conducted a Grand Chess Festival with more than 20,000 players; ....1/2 @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) July 28, 2022

An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram.

With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium.

'Jai Ho' was among the Indian instrumental music played while 'Vande Mataram' was rendered.

All the eight forms of Indian classical dance, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya and Bharathanatyam were performed.

People who gathered for the inaugural also reveled in the musical treat of Chennai based musician Lydian Nadhaswaram.

FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants.

A presentation on the ancient culture and civilisation of Tamil Nadu was spiced with energising drama, music and dance and it was a key highlight of the event.

It became peppy with the familiar stentorian voice of top actor Kamal Haasan's voice over.

It captured milestones in every sphere including, language, literature, art, architecture and the military might of the imperial Cholas.

The still in use oldest dam Kallanai, built across River Cauvery about 2000 years ago by Karikala Chola in Thanjavur District and use of terracotta pipes for irrigation in the days of yore were among the many nuggets presented.

The chess players from far and wide, lovers of the indoor sport who assembled from distant places and all those who gathered were awe struck by the glittery start to the international sport event.

