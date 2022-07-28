Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA arrests two terror link suspects in Erode

Following the arrest of a terror suspect in Salem, Salem city police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bengaluru crime branch police arrested two more youth from Erode on Wednesday.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Following the arrest of a terror suspect in Salem, Salem city police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bengaluru crime branch police arrested two more youth from Erode on Wednesday.

Bengaluru police conducted a raid in Salem and arrested 20-year-old Abdul Alim Mulla, for allegedly having a connection with terror organization, after information from the NIA. Mulla was taken to Bengaluru on Monday. 

Following this, a team of NIA officers, Bengaluru and  Salem police conducted a search at a residence in Manikkampalayam in Erode on Tuesday night. They enquired with five persons from West Bengal, who work in private companies in the city, and picked up two for further questioning.  Sources said, “The raid was conducted by the officials based on the confession by Mulla. The youths were questioned at the RN Puthur Police quarters.”

