Home States Tamil Nadu

Passport scam put national security at risk: Madras HC

Justice GR Swaminathan issued the direction after pointing out that almost three years have elapsed since the FIR was registered.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stating that the Madurai passport scam case, wherein Indian passports were illegally issued to many Sri Lankan and Indian nationals using forged documents, has serious national security implications, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Wednesday, directed the Judicial Magistrate IV of Madurai to expeditiously take cognisance of the final report, which is to be filed by Q Branch CID shortly.

Justice GR Swaminathan issued the direction after pointing out that almost three years have elapsed since the FIR was registered. Though a division bench of the court, in a PIL filed last year seeking CBI probe, had directed the Q Branch to complete investigation within three months (later extended by six months), final report is yet to be filed in the case on the ground that sanction has not been obtained for prosecuting erring officials (passport and police officials).

“The case has serious national security implications. It is scandalous that one police station in Madurai has facilitated fraudulent issuance of as many as 54 passports. The corrupt elements must be brought to book at the earliest ,”the judge observed.

Referring to a status report submitted by the Q Branch pursuant to his directions, the judge noted that the Union government has granted sanction in respect of one of its employees and declined for 13, while the State has granted sanction for prosecuting Sivakumar, who was the then Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Intelligence Section, Madurai City. Complimenting BJP State President K Annamalai for bringing up the issue of delay in filing final report in the case, the judge said, “Annamalai has played the role of a watchdog in a democracy. But for him the matter would not have come to light,” the judge said. He also gave a clean chit to the then Madurai Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai passport scam Fake passports National security
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp