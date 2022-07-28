Home States Tamil Nadu

Responsible spending will build a strong economy: Puducherry Lt Governor

The L-G stressed on the need for maintenance of proper accounts which will enable curtailment of unnecessary expenses.

Published: 28th July 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Responsible spending will lead to building a strong economy, Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan told officials at an audit sensitisation programme for Heads of Office (HODs) and Drawing and Disbursement Officers (DDOS). The meeting was organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-II), Branch Office Puducherry on Wednesday.  

The programme was organised after government officials failed to submit accounts, delayed the filing of timely reports, and failed to respond to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports involving recommendations, utilisation of Central funds, lacunas over the years.

The government departments have not responded to 112 paragraphs on the audit report for 2014-15, and action taken was pending for PAC recommendation from 1993-94, which includes 497 paragraphs by departments and non-submission of accounts of PSUs, local bodies and State autonomous bodies, said Speaker of Assembly R Selvam. Besides, the government departments did not respond to the CAG's inspection report from 2018 - 2021 and utilisation certificates for Central funds have remained pending for years and as a result, funds could not be availed under the schemes now, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the L-G stressed on the need for maintenance of proper accounts which will enable curtailment of unnecessary expenses. The  CAG is a critical link between the citizens and the Legislature on the one hand, and the public institutions and government departments on the other. She noted that the Audit Department organised an orientation programme on June 8 for the PAC members, followed by a review meeting on June 27  attended by the Speaker, PAC Chairman, Chief Secretary, secretaries to the government and HODs.

The Speaker, in the guest of honour address, briefed attendees about the importance of the audit and requested they be benefited by the programme as this was a unique function. PAC chairman  KSP Ramesh shared his experiences with PAC members of other States in Delhi.

KP Anand, Principal Accountant General, TN and Puducherry briefly outlined the objective of the programme. Puducherry Senior Deputy Accountant General Varsini Arun explained the audit process and the importance of furnishing timely replies by the departments.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary to Government and Prashant Goyal, Development Commissioner-cum-Principal Secretary to Government (Finance) were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp