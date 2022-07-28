Responsible spending will build a strong economy: Puducherry Lt Governor

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Responsible spending will lead to building a strong economy, Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan told officials at an audit sensitisation programme for Heads of Office (HODs) and Drawing and Disbursement Officers (DDOS). The meeting was organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-II), Branch Office Puducherry on Wednesday.

The programme was organised after government officials failed to submit accounts, delayed the filing of timely reports, and failed to respond to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports involving recommendations, utilisation of Central funds, lacunas over the years.

The government departments have not responded to 112 paragraphs on the audit report for 2014-15, and action taken was pending for PAC recommendation from 1993-94, which includes 497 paragraphs by departments and non-submission of accounts of PSUs, local bodies and State autonomous bodies, said Speaker of Assembly R Selvam. Besides, the government departments did not respond to the CAG's inspection report from 2018 - 2021 and utilisation certificates for Central funds have remained pending for years and as a result, funds could not be availed under the schemes now, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the L-G stressed on the need for maintenance of proper accounts which will enable curtailment of unnecessary expenses. The CAG is a critical link between the citizens and the Legislature on the one hand, and the public institutions and government departments on the other. She noted that the Audit Department organised an orientation programme on June 8 for the PAC members, followed by a review meeting on June 27 attended by the Speaker, PAC Chairman, Chief Secretary, secretaries to the government and HODs.

The Speaker, in the guest of honour address, briefed attendees about the importance of the audit and requested they be benefited by the programme as this was a unique function. PAC chairman KSP Ramesh shared his experiences with PAC members of other States in Delhi.

KP Anand, Principal Accountant General, TN and Puducherry briefly outlined the objective of the programme. Puducherry Senior Deputy Accountant General Varsini Arun explained the audit process and the importance of furnishing timely replies by the departments.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary to Government and Prashant Goyal, Development Commissioner-cum-Principal Secretary to Government (Finance) were present.

