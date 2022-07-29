Beautification of bridges sans periodic maintenance is exercise in futility: Tiruchy city residents

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation's recent announcement on carrying out beautification of bridges in the city has come in for mixed response. The previous administration had carried out such works on bridges at Thennur, Palakkarai, and a few other places. However, the structures were not maintained, and were subsequently defaced. With the civic body once again planning a facelift for bridges, residents have stressed the need for maintaining the spruced-up structures.

"Whenever a major political leader arrives for an event, party functionaries put up posters on public walls and under structures like the Thennur bridge. Even if the corporation gives a facelift to such structures, all the artwork gets ruined by posters. Therefore, the corporation should ensure strict action against those defacing such structures.

Or else, this will only be a waste of precious public money," Santhosh Kumar of Thennur said. Nasser Hussain of Palakkarai said, "The beautification work done under the Palakkarai bridge went to waste and even the park over there is poorly maintained. Carrying out beautification without periodic maintenance is an exercise in futility." Residents also said that apart from undertaking beautification, the corporation should consider developing vacant spaces under bridges to park vehicles.

Though the corporation had time and again said it would take such steps, nothing has materialised, residents added. "The mayor had said several times that the corporation would take steps to develop vacant spaces under bridges for two-wheeler parking. Damaged roads and other civic issues caused by the ongoing underground drainage works might have pushed the parking space plan out of priority.

As the corporation is planning to beautify bridges, it should consider developing the space under the structures," said S Jayalakshmi of Puthur. When contacted, corporation officials said they will take action on those defacing public properties and also consider steps to utilise vacant space under bridges.

