Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M initiative to help Indian languages grow

The launch event saw a workshop open to students, researchers, and start-ups to discuss resources available to build Indian language technologies.

Published: 29th July 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday launched Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat, which will work on advancing Indian language technology to create a wider impact in the society. The centre is supported by a grant of Rs 36 crore from Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, co-founders of Infosys.

The launch event saw a workshop open to students, researchers, and start-ups to discuss resources available to build Indian language technologies. The Digital India Bhashini Mission has been launched with the goal of all services and information being available to citizens in their own language with ‘collaborative AI’ at the core of the design.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilekani Centre AI4Bharat Rohini and Nandan Nilekani Digital India Bhashini Mission collaborative AI
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp