IIT-M initiative to help Indian languages grow

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday launched Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat, which will work on advancing Indian language technology to create a wider impact in the society. The centre is supported by a grant of Rs 36 crore from Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, co-founders of Infosys.

The launch event saw a workshop open to students, researchers, and start-ups to discuss resources available to build Indian language technologies. The Digital India Bhashini Mission has been launched with the goal of all services and information being available to citizens in their own language with ‘collaborative AI’ at the core of the design.

