Kallakurichi campus riot: SIT nabs five more suspects

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI/VILLUPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the riot on the school campus arrested five more persons in connection with the incident. The SIT sleuths purportedly identified the suspects by checking video footage of the riot. They are S Arunkumar (20), K Kamalraj (21), M Sridar (20) of Kallakurichi; P Sathyamorthy (22) of Chinnasalem; and D Balamorthy (22) of Annavalli in Cuddalore.

The riot took place on the campus of Sakthi matriculation higher secondary school in Kaniyamoor on July 17 during a protest organised to demand justice for the Class 12 girl. As of Thursday, 309 people have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Meanwhile, a CB-CID team went to the girl’s village near Veppur in Cuddalore on Thursday afternoon and held an inquiry with her parents for nearly two hours. Also, the five suspects in the girl’s death case were remanded back in judicial custody at the Salem Central Prison.

The CB-CID had been granted one-day custody of the suspects by the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court. The CB-CID completed its interrogation by Wednesday night itself and produced the suspects before Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate M Pushparani at her house around midnight. All the five suspects have filed bail petitions at the Villupuram mahila court. They will be heard on Friday, according to court sources.

CB-CID meets girl’s kin

