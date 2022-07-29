PM Modi opens Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu displays kings and queens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government put together a feast of Tamil culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday amid visible bonhomie between him and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess,” said Modi, sporting a shawl and dhoti with a checked border, and referring to Sathuranga Vallabhanathar, the chess deity in Tiruvarur district’s Thiruppovanur.

Hailing the organisers for making outstanding arrangements, the prime minister said this is the first time India where chess originated is hosting the Chess Olympiad.

It’s also being held in Asia after three decades, he added.

The event has attracted a record number of entries in the open (188) and women’s (162) sections. Indian chess legend Vishwanathan Anand handed over the chess torch, that had travelled across the nation, to Stalin.

Modi and chess champions joined him in receiving it. Stalin said it took four months for the State government to host the Olympiad, after the event was moved out of Russia.

“Usually, such an event takes 18 months (to organise),” he noted, adding the State spent Rs 102 crore on hosting the event.

Recalling Modi’s fondness for chess, Stalin highlighted how Modi had presented a chess set to the Bhutan royal family.

The centrepiece of the evening’s entertainment was a presentation on the State’s ancient culture and civilisation.

Through dance and music and a voiceover by actor Kamal Hassan milestones of Tamil history were depicted.

Earlier, State-level chess champions from State government schools carried masts of the participating countries into a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Sand artist Sarvam Patel created magic with his skill by interspersing the ancient Mamallapuram shore temple, the game of chess, and portraits of Modi and Stalin.

India’s diversity was also showcased with eight forms of Indian classical dance being performed.

Musician Lydian Nadhaswaram stole the show by playing the piano blindfolded and then performing popular tunes.

The FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants. Governor RN Ravi, Union ministers Anurag Thakur and L Murugan as well as FIDE president Arkady Vladimirovich Dvorkovich were at the opening ceremony.

Pakistan withdraws from Olympiad

Pakistan, who had registered fivemember teams in both men’s and women’s categories, have withdrawn citing India’s torch relay through Kashmir. All India Chess Federation secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan, confirmed the news.

Pairings: Women: Tajikistan vs India Wales vs India 2 India 3 vs Hong Kong

Open: India vs Zimbabwe UAE vs India 2 India 3 vs South Sudan

