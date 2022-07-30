Chess Olympiad: Hop-on, hop-off buses to attract more tourists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tourism department hopes to bring more people to Mamallapuram this weekend as the ancient port city of Pallavas hosts the 44th International Chess Olympiad. The department has launched hop-on hop-off buses between Cholamandal Arts Village and Four Points Resort, where the Olympiad is being held, and 25 tourist-friendly autorickshaws.

“Its free buses stop at 14 major points, including Muttukadu, Kovalam beach, crocodile bank, tiger cave, and sea shell museum. Buses have been scheduled to reach stopping points every 30 minutes so the public can look around and hop on the next bus,” said KP Ganesh, organiser of the tourist department.

Several youngsters, women and former players came to witness the historical event. “I was on vacation and was excited that the Olympiad is happening here. I even managed to get autographs of players on a chess board,” said eight-year-old Shravan, whose parents are settled in the United States.

While the ticket for students under 19 years, women, and State government staff has been priced at Rs 300 and Rs 200 for a two-hour slot in Hall 1 and Hall 2 respectively, it is Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 for others. For foreigners, it is Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000.

“I came from Bengaluru as I didn’t want to miss a chance to watch the Olympiad at the venue. I booked tickets in Hall 1 for Rs 3,000 in hopes of seeing Norway’s Magnus Carlson play. But he is not playing today. I can’t afford to stay for another day,” said K Ramakrishnan from Karnataka.

CHENNAI: The tourism department hopes to bring more people to Mamallapuram this weekend as the ancient port city of Pallavas hosts the 44th International Chess Olympiad. The department has launched hop-on hop-off buses between Cholamandal Arts Village and Four Points Resort, where the Olympiad is being held, and 25 tourist-friendly autorickshaws. “Its free buses stop at 14 major points, including Muttukadu, Kovalam beach, crocodile bank, tiger cave, and sea shell museum. Buses have been scheduled to reach stopping points every 30 minutes so the public can look around and hop on the next bus,” said KP Ganesh, organiser of the tourist department. Several youngsters, women and former players came to witness the historical event. “I was on vacation and was excited that the Olympiad is happening here. I even managed to get autographs of players on a chess board,” said eight-year-old Shravan, whose parents are settled in the United States. While the ticket for students under 19 years, women, and State government staff has been priced at Rs 300 and Rs 200 for a two-hour slot in Hall 1 and Hall 2 respectively, it is Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 for others. For foreigners, it is Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000. “I came from Bengaluru as I didn’t want to miss a chance to watch the Olympiad at the venue. I booked tickets in Hall 1 for Rs 3,000 in hopes of seeing Norway’s Magnus Carlson play. But he is not playing today. I can’t afford to stay for another day,” said K Ramakrishnan from Karnataka.