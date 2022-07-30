Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation floats Rs.35 lakh tender to relocate foot overbridge 

The civic body built the footover bridge near the Rice Mill Road junction in 2019 at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

Published: 30th July 2022 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) plans to relocate the foot over bridge on the Palakkad main road close to the Kuniyamuthur Government Higher Secondary school which is situated close by.  The civic body will invite bids for the work soon.

The civic body built the footover bridge near the Rice Mill Road junction in 2019 at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. But it did not serve its purpose as pedestrians preferred to cross the road near the traffic signal which is a few metres away.

One of the reasons for pedestrians to shun it is it does not have an escalator or lift and senior citizens found the steps steep to climb. “Many people, especially elderly persons couldn’t climb the 50-odd steps to reach the top of the bridge and again climb 50-steps down. Also, the structure is not differently-abled friendly,” said Naveen, a resident of Muthusamy Street in Kuniyamuthur. In view of this, councillors of wards 87 & 88 along with Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan met the CCMC Commissioner and requested him to relocate the bridge to about 500 metres near the Kuniyamuthur Government higher secondary school, as it will benefit hundreds of children.

“The bridge will be dismantled and relocated near the school. A DPR has been prepared and works will be carried out at a cost of Rs 35.60 lakh,” said a CCMC official, adding, “With this, people who utilise the pedestrian pathway in the Kurichi water body under the Smart City Projects and the students of the Kuniyamuthur high school will be able to cross the road at ease without waiting.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “The council has given its approval to relocate the structure. The tender will be floated soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp