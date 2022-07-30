Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police scared of BJP, says Congress

There seems to be a slight friction in the relationship between the DMK and the Congress in Tamil Nadu as several Congress leaders feel the DMK-led government is being "soft" towards BJP men.

Published: 30th July 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

A recent incident to which they clearly showed their discontentment was when the State police failed to act against the BJP cadre who pasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on the State government's advertisements for the Chess Olympiad.

Congress State president KS Alagiri issued a statement condemning the police just hours before Modi landed in Chennai for the inauguration of the Olympiad, and said they were scared to take action against the BJP cadre.

On Wednesday, Assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai, widely known as a DMK supporter among the Congress cadre, announced that the party MLAs will boycott the inaugural ceremony of the Olympiad.
Political observers and second-rung Congress functionaries see the statements of both the leaders as rebellious voices from the party against the State government.

TNCC General Secretary Ela Baskaran told TNIE, "Yes, Alagiri expressed the truth and it clearly shows his disappointment over the State government. It did not erupt recently though. He had openly voiced it when the CM hugged Perarivalan after his release." He added that there is a general feeling among the cadre whether the government is trying to please BJP.

Raghavendra Ara, a political observer, said, "Whatever the theory put forth by the DMK to defend its stand, it is a huge setback to CM MK Stalin's anti-BJP image. The partiality shown by the police prompted the Congress leaders to react in open. Hence, the disgruntlement of the cadre is inevitable." He referred to how a case was filed against the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam for a recent protest, but none against the BJP cadre.

