Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation expects to collect 60 per cent of Rs 147-crore revenue due to it by August

The corporation's drive to collect pending revenue of Rs 147 crore is all set to enter the fourth month in a few days and the civic body has so far collected about Rs 40 crore.

Published: 30th July 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image for representational purpose only.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The corporation's drive to collect pending revenue of Rs 147 crore is all set to enter the fourth month in a few days and the civic body has so far collected about Rs 40 crore. On an average, the civic body is currently collecting about Rs 1 crore a day and officials are expecting to collect at least 60 % of the pending revenue by August.

"We have already sent notices to major defaulters and our zonal officers are monitoring the collection every day," a senior official said. According to sources, commercial establishments are the major defaulters. "We are yet to get property tax and rent from several commercial establishments. Pending revenue from property tax revenue itself would come to about Rs 70 crore.

Similarly, there is pending rent for our buildings," a source said. With the corporation badly in need of funds for reconstructing roads and drainage systems, sources said the civic body has directed senior officials to complete the revenue collection drive at the earliest.

"In May, the finance committee of the corporation directed the officials to speed up the collection of pending revenue. At present, several roads in the city are in a damaged condition and we need that revenue to carry out repairs," a councillor said. Sources said some of the defaulters have approached the court and this has delayed revenue collection.

"Some of the major defaulters have approached the court seeking more time to settle the money. Since the matter is pending before the court, we cannot force them. In the remaining cases, we are taking action," a source said. Meanwhile, residents said the corporation should publish the list of major defaulters.

"If they made the details of major defaulters public, some of them might start settling the pending revenue. The corporation had published such a list in the past. We hope the authorities consider this. Otherwise, they are sending out a wrong message to honest taxpayers," said K Paramasivam, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp