Home States Tamil Nadu

2 plantation owners get 3-year jail term in elephant electrocution case

Wildlife activists have expressed happiness as the two-decade-old case was solved and congratulated the Tamil Nadu forest department for legally punishing the accused.

Published: 31st July 2022 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.| Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District Munsif -cum- Judicial Magistrate (JM) of Principal District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court, Gudalur R Sasin Kumar has sentenced two plantation owners to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each, on the charge of the death of a wild elephant due to electrocution in 2000.

The two owners, identified as K Manickam (64) and K Prabhakaran (65), are residents of Vadavayal of Gudalur in Nilgiris district. Another accused, Haridoss, was acquitted by the court. According to sources, a 15-year-old tusker was found dead after being electrocuted at Manickam’s grove in Vadavayal Gudalur forest range in 2000 and it was later found that he had given illegal power supply to his solar fence during night to prevent elephants from damaging his grove from his neighbour, Prabhakaran.

The JM praised Gudalur forest guard R Sivakumar for following the case and attending the proceedings since 2015 and directed Nilgiris DFO Kommu Omkaram to appoint separate and dedicated forest department staff to speed up pending wildlife offence cases to get speedy punishment for the suspects.
Wildlife activists have expressed happiness as the two-decade-old case was solved and congratulated the Tamil Nadu forest department for legally punishing the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant electrocution
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp