All rural Puducherry households have power connections, says CM Rangasamy 

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry is self-sufficient in power with 591 megawatts of electricity against the demand of 470 MW, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Saturday. He added, all villages here have been electrified and rural households have power connections.



Participating in the 'Ujjwal Bharath Ujjwal Bhavishya- Power @ 2047' celebrations at Kamarajar Manimandaam, he said that besides, the government is taking steps to get more power to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Simultaneously, Puducherry has only 12% loss in power transmission, said the CM adding that the electricity department should strive hard to further bring down this transmission loss.



Additionally, those applying for power connection should be sanctioned supply without delay "If the legislators demand that street lights are required, the electricity department should do it immediately without waiting on the settlement of bills by municipalities and commune panchayats. The government will pay for the charges," he said. By doing so, a fully-illuminated Puducherry can be created, the CM said.



Similarly if residents ask for an electricity connection, it should be given immediately without citing the reason of lack of documents. Then, if there is any defect, the power connection can be disconnected, said the CM. "All the street lights should be lit properly. Instead of installing low voltage LED lights, install high luminescence lights," he added.



Rangasamy also said industrialists should not be put to hardship by red tapism as industries were necessary for Puducherry. "If the UT has to attract new industries, hassle-free electricity connection should be provided. This will create an opportunity for new industries to come to Puducherry. Students will get employment. People should also use electricity sparingly and avoid unnecessary use of electrical appliances," he said, adding that people should get complete service from the electricity department.



Earlier participating in the programme, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach adding that India was the first country to use solar power. Home Minister A Namassivayam holding the power portfolio and PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan participated.

