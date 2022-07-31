Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops to be booked for murder 10 years after custodial death

Madras High Court has ordered the CB-CID to book police personnel, including an inspector, for murder and ordered the State government to recover the compensation from the accused.

Published: 31st July 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 years after a 22-year-old man was tortured and murdered in custody at a police station in Chennai, the Madras High Court has ordered the CB-CID to book police personnel, including an inspector, for murder.

“The eighth respondent (CB-CID inspector) is directed to alter the offence to 302 of IPC and proceed against the accused in accordance with law,” Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said in a recent order. Passing orders on a petition filed by the victim’s mother, Poongulali, the judge directed the CB-CID to file a final report within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the order copy, and asked the State government to pay `5 lakh interim compensation to the dependents of the deceased within four weeks. The judge ordered the State government to recover the compensation from the accused.

According to the petitioner, her son Nithya, Nithyaraj was a volunteer with Friends of Police of the Aynavaram police station. He was illegally detained by ICF police personnel, including inspector (crime) Ramalingam on January 11, 2012, and was later remanded to judicial custody on January 13. Three days later he died, particularly of head injuries, after being taken to different government hospitals in the city for treatment for severe pain.

The Puzhal police registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC and the investigation was later transferred to CB-CID, which, after due probe, altered the sections by including 304 (ii) of IPC, among others, for culpable homicide.

Dissatisfied with the progress of the probe, the mother of the victim approached the HC with plea to order a CBI probe, booking of errant police personnel for murder, and compensation for the family.
After considering the arguments of counsels and perusal of evidences, Justice Ilanthiraiyan found the police personnel of ICF station to be entirely responsible for the injuries sustained by the deceased as he was under illegal detention from January 11 to 14, 2012.

“The deceased was tortured and subjected to third-degree treatment due to which he died,” the judge said, noting that the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that when the death takes place inside the police station, the accused personnel should be punished for offence under section 302 of the  IPC. 

Booked on Jan 11, 2012, dies three days later

Nithya was illegally detained by ICF police personnel, including inspector (crime) Ramalingam on January 11, 2012, and was later remanded to judicial custody on January 13. Three days later he died

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial Death
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp