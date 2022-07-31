Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant dies due to suspected indigestion in Anamalai Tiger Reserve 

Officials suspect that the animal has died due to indigestion. Postmortem was carried out in the presence of the Assistant Conservator of the forest.

Published: 31st July 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A male elephant, aged about 20 years, was found dead at Iyerpadi estate in Valparai of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Officials suspect that the animal has died due to indigestion. Postmortem was carried out in the presence of the Assistant Conservator of the forest, Manombolly forest range officer and representatives of the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF). The veterinarian said that the animal could have died two weeks ago.

“During the postmortem, we have found a large quantity of undigested food left inside the animal’s stomach and 60% of the elephant faeces is partially digested. Also, an external injury was also found on his back, but we could not trace the nature of the injury. We have lifted a sample of food left out by the animal to find out the exact cause of the death,” said a forest official. Meanwhile, A 57-year-old man was injured in a gaur attack at Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The injured man was identified as E Gurujan who is working in a coffee estate at Northern hey near Singara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve Nature Conservation Foundation
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp