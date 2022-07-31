Elephant dies due to suspected indigestion in Anamalai Tiger Reserve 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A male elephant, aged about 20 years, was found dead at Iyerpadi estate in Valparai of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Officials suspect that the animal has died due to indigestion. Postmortem was carried out in the presence of the Assistant Conservator of the forest, Manombolly forest range officer and representatives of the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF). The veterinarian said that the animal could have died two weeks ago.

“During the postmortem, we have found a large quantity of undigested food left inside the animal’s stomach and 60% of the elephant faeces is partially digested. Also, an external injury was also found on his back, but we could not trace the nature of the injury. We have lifted a sample of food left out by the animal to find out the exact cause of the death,” said a forest official. Meanwhile, A 57-year-old man was injured in a gaur attack at Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The injured man was identified as E Gurujan who is working in a coffee estate at Northern hey near Singara.

