Flood alert on areas along Mettur Dam sounded

On July 16, the water-level in the dam reached its full capacity for the 42nd time in its 88-year-old history and a flood alert was given.

Published: 31st July 2022 09:11 PM

Mettur dam

By PTI

COIMBATORE: With increased release of water from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in the Salem district due to increased inflow, a flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks of nearby areas and also low-lying area.

The rain in Palar, Chinnar and Thoppayaru have resulted in increased inflow to the dam and the administration is releasing 25,500 cusecs of water from 23,000 cusecs from Sunday morning for delta districts.

In anticipation of overflowing of the rivers, the people on the banks and low-lying areas were alerted by beating of thandora (drums) asking the residents to move to safer places and not venture into the water bodies, offical sources said on Sunday.

The water-level in the dam stood at its full capacity of 120 feet and the water availability was 93.47 TMC, they said.

