Home States Tamil Nadu

High monetary norm: Thousands of PWD contractors across TN may lose licence

As per a circular dated July 16, July 31 will be the last date for submitting solvency certificates and renewing contractor licences.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of PWD contractors across Tamil Nadu may lose their licences as the State government has increased the monetary limit for bidding for contracts. As per a circular dated July 16, July 31 will be the last date for submitting solvency certificates and renewing contractor licences. According to the new norms, Class 1 contractors must have executed projects worth Rs 10 crore within the past four consecutive years. The earlier criterion was just Rs 75 lakh and no time period was specified.

Several contractors said it would impossible to renew licences and show work experience by submitting solvency certificates in just 15 days.PWD Joint Chief Engineer (JCE) C Isaiarasan said, “Contractors can also provide certificates to include their private work experience.” The State government has decided to revise the monetary limit after nearly thirty years, he said. The JCE also said there was no plan to extend the deadline.

Tamil Nadu PWD Contractors Federation’s State president V Sudharsan said he has been getting work orders from PWD since 1977. He was a Class II contractor under the old system. But since he is unable to satisfy the Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore limit fixed for Class II contractors, he is not eligible to renew his licence now.  Sudharsan said, “There are over 14,000 PWD contractors in the State. But only 20 to 30 people are qualified to renew their licences as per the new monetary limits.” B Shankar, a contractor, said several contractors did not get any government or private work during the pandemic and it would be difficult to meet the government’s new eligibility criteria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp