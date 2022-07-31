Officers Training Academy gives 166 more officer cadets to Army

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 125 men and 41 women cadets graduated as officers in various arms and services of the Indian Army during the ceremonial passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday.

It was a proud moment for the cadets and their parents, the instructors and administrative staff of the academy, who over the last 11 months of integrated training have seen the transformation of these men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.

Among them was Suman Singh, an engineering graduate from Madhya Pradesh. From a humble family background in Bhopal, Singh could not pursue her dream of becoming a pilot as her parents could not afford the fees of Rs 28 to Rs 30 lakh in a flying school. With a degree from the TIT College of Engineering, Bhopal, and after three attempts in the Services Selection Board (SSB), she is now donning the olive green.

“You never know what God has decided for you. You may feel sad for not getting things which you dreamt about, but you get the best at the right time and right place,’’ she says.Four men and 26 women cadets from friendly foreign countries also completed their training.

The parade was reviewed by Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, Maldives National Defence Forces. He presented the Sword of Honour to the best all round cadet and meritorious medals. Two women cadets from the MNDF were among those who graduated.

Major General Shamaal complimented the officer cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent all round standards achieved. He exhorted the cadets to always adhere to the core military values of “Selfless Service to the Nation” and strive for excellence.

He highlighted technological advancements in the form of sophisticated weapon systems and electronic warfare devices which have changed the face of conflicts. “It is necessary for you to keep abreast with these changes and continuously improvise, innovate and adapt to these emerging trends to always stay on the top,” he said.

