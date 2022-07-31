Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Cops’ Social Media Monitoring Cell yet to go live

Recently a school in Kallakurichi was vandalised and scores of people were injured in the incident, and the major driver of the riot is said to be rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

Published: 31st July 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The riot on the campus of a private school following the death of a Class 12 girl in Kallakurichi caught TN off guard. The school was vandalised and scores of people were injured in the incident, and the major driver of the riot is said to be rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

Notably, the State government had announced the formation of a Social Media Monitoring Cell (SMMC) during the annual budget this year. Four months into the announcement, however, it is yet to be launched.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer close to the project said preparations were on and that the police were planning to launch it as soon as possible. “As social media is an evolving concept, it takes time to completely analyse and study its various aspects. Only after an analysis is done can the required equipment be acquired.”

Social media monitoring is no new concept. Cyber cells attached to many police stations monitor social media, but the SMMC is envisaged to function as a command centre for such cells from across TN, the officer added. The SMMC, which would be located in Chennai, would monitor fake posts, inflammatory comments, pictures, and videos uploaded on various social media platforms.

According to sources, the SMMC would be a part of the state-level Cybercrime Investigation Centre (CIC) established at the Police Training College in Ashok Nagar.As for the finances, the State government had allocated Rs 10,285 crore to the police department in the 2022 budget. That is Rs 1,385 crore more than what the department was allocated in the 2021 budget.

Power to register cases
The SMMC would have a team of 30 police personnel working in three shifts and is likely to have the power to register cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Media Monitoring Cell Kallakurichi riots SMMC
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp