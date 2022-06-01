Ancient stone inscriptions found in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Four stone inscriptions, dating back to the 10th century, has been recently has recently excavated in four villages in the district.

During a field inspection, Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research (TCHR), a district-level society formed to conduct research and document archaeological findings in the district, found the inscriptions in Veeralur, Kadaladi, Melsozhan Kuppam, and Aathamangalam in the Kadaladi block.

TCHR Secretary S Balamurugan, who was part of the inspection team, said that the inscription found in Kadaladi dates back to the 10th century, based on the findings carried out by epigraphist S Rajagopal. "The other three inscriptions were engraved around the 17th century," he said.

The 10th century inscription, which was found near the banks of a lake in Kadaladi, was made during 20th regnal year of Rashtriyakuda King Kannaradevan.

"The findings suggests that Sittraiyan Mandraiyan from Senji region donated land to preserve the lake in Kadaladi, the place from where the recent inscriptions were exacavated. The relevance of the other inscriptions are being studied," the secretary said emphasizing that such findings should be preserved.