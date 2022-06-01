AstraZeneca, SASTRA ink pact for research

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SASTRA to facilitate industry-academia collaboration through research and development activities.

On the collaboration with SASTRA, Siva Padmanabhan, the Managing Director of AZIPL, said, “This will not only help the company in leveraging the resources within AstraZeneca and SASTRA and develop innovative solutions, but also assist in delivering life-saving medicines to patients.”

SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam said the MoU represents the synergy between AstraZeneca and SASTRA.

Those present during the MoU signing ceremony included Registrar R Chandramouli, Dean of Planning and Development (SASTRA) S Swaminathan, AZIPL HR head Anuradha Kumar and AZIPL Director Naresh Babu.