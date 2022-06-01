STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AstraZeneca, SASTRA ink pact for research

On the collaboration with SASTRA, Siva Padmanabhan, the Managing Director of AZIPL, said,

Published: 01st June 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

AstraZeneca and SASTRA signing an MoU the Thanjavur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SASTRA to facilitate industry-academia collaboration through research and development activities.

On the collaboration with SASTRA, Siva Padmanabhan, the Managing Director of AZIPL, said, “This will not only help the company in leveraging the resources within AstraZeneca and SASTRA and develop innovative solutions, but also assist in delivering life-saving medicines to patients.” 

SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam said the MoU represents the synergy between AstraZeneca and SASTRA.

Those present during the MoU signing ceremony included Registrar R Chandramouli, Dean of Planning and Development (SASTRA) S Swaminathan, AZIPL HR head Anuradha Kumar and AZIPL Director Naresh Babu. 

