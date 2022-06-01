STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caste is good, discrimination isn’t: Anbumani Ramadoss

Newly-elected president of the PMK and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss here on Monday said the practice of casteism is good but discrimination based on it is wrong.

Published: 01st June 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Newly-elected president of the PMK and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss here on Monday said the practice of casteism is good but discrimination based on it is wrong.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, he said: “The removal of caste names from the streets of Chennai can be seen in two ways. For many freedom fighters, their identity was based on their caste. So, it’s not fair to remove their caste names. Not all actions against caste can be of the same level. Further, it’s a good thing to practice caste for it is the basis of worship, food culture, customs, dressing style, marriage system, etc. It’s, however, wrong to oppress someone on the basis of caste.”

He said religion and language offered beautiful philosophies for life, but caste alone was being seen as a social evil by some people.

