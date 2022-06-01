CPI flayed over comments on Sivaji Ganesan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramkumar Ganesan, son of the late actor Sivaji Ganesan, on Tuesday took exception to CPI State secretary R Mutharasan’s reported remarks that had the late actor been alive now, he would have returned his awards because PM Narendra Modi “acted better”.

Ramkumar Ganesan, a BJP member, said his father was a friend of a few CPI leaders and supported them in times of need. But if he was alive now, he would not have returned his awards because he would have been a supporter of Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“Praising Sivaji is fine, but do not use his name to slander and vilify other people. Your statement also shows your ignorance of the world and the Indian economy. People did not take loans because of any assurance by our party, but because of promises made by your alliance partner — the DMK,” he added.