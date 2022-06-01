STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CPI flayed over comments on Sivaji Ganesan

Ramkumar Ganesan, a BJP  member, said his father was a friend of a few CPI leaders and supported them in times of need.

Published: 01st June 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramkumar Ganesan, son of the late actor Sivaji Ganesan, on Tuesday took exception to CPI State secretary R Mutharasan’s reported remarks that had the late actor been alive now, he would have returned his awards because PM Narendra Modi “acted better”. 

Ramkumar Ganesan, a BJP  member, said his father was a friend of a few CPI leaders and supported them in times of need. But if he was alive now, he would not have returned his awards because he would have been a supporter of Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“Praising Sivaji is fine, but do not use his name to slander and vilify other people. Your statement also shows your ignorance of the world and the Indian economy. People did not take loans because of any assurance by our party, but because of promises made by your alliance partner — the DMK,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Sivaji Ganesan
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp