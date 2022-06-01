Locals foil municipal body's attempt to chop 23 trees in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Furore broke out in ward 65 Sivaram Nagar of Coimbatore after a contractor with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials began cutting trees in a public park allegedly with an expired order and without discussing it with the residents on Tuesday, activists said.

The Suez Projects Private Limited proposed to build an Over Head Water Tank (OHT) at the public park in Sivaram Nagar of ward 65 in the Central Zone of Coimbatore for the 24x7 water supply project.

As per the order issued on April 22 in 2021, higher officials had approved to the chopping of 23 trees. The tree cutting works which began last year were later stopped due to opposition from residents. The tree cutting resumed on Tuesday when six trees were chopped down.

However, the residents of Sivaram Nagar have opposed demolishing the park to build an OHT as this is the only recreational spot for the people.

Meena, a resident, said, "For years, this park has been the only hangout spot for the people of Sivaram Nagar as well as nearby Abirami Nagar. The CCMC didn't ask the opinions of the people residing here before building a water tank in a park site, which is not acceptable."

In this situation, the contractor with the help of CCMC officials and DMK party men, led by ward 65 councillor Rajeswari's husband Meganathan began the work of cutting the trees inside the park.

Several environmental activists and members of Osai, an NGO, stopped the works citing a lack of public permission for cutting trees. The DMK party men had a heated exchange with the environmental activists after the latter stopped cutting the trees.

Syed, an environmental activist from Osai told The New Indian Express, "The councillor's husband has been interfering for his personal gains. As per norms, one cannot cut a tree anywhere in the district without permission from the officials. But here, the officials had begun cutting the trees using an expired order that was issued last year by the previous government."

"Moreover, they claimed that they will plant more trees later. Transplanting a 50-year-old tree to a different location or growing a tree for so many years is not easy and they wouldn't understand this. We will only allow them to chop trees after obtaining permission," he added.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said a fresh order has been issued now to cut the trees in the park and the issue has been sorted out.