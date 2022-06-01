STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Robbers feast on refrigerator food before fleeing with gold in Madurai's Othaveedu

According to police, the miscreants who gained entry into the house of M Sasikumar (28) took away Rs 10,000 cash and three sovereign gold jewellery by breaking the bureau in the night hours.

Published: 01st June 2022 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While incidents of theft are on the rise, miscreants have not only burgled eight sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 from two houses in Othaveedu on Monday but have also consumed food kept in the refrigerators.

According to police, the miscreants who gained entry into the house of M Sasikumar (28) took away Rs 10,000 cash and three sovereign gold jewellery by breaking the bureau in the night hours of Sunday. However, before this, the miscreants have consumed the food and fruits kept in the fridge.

Later, they went to the neighbour's house and snatched five sovereign gold chain from T Irulayi (31), who was sleeping while leaving the door open for ventilation. Koodakovil police registered two separate cases and are on the lookout for the miscreants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Othaveedu Gold jewellery
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp