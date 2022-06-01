Robbers feast on refrigerator food before fleeing with gold in Madurai's Othaveedu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While incidents of theft are on the rise, miscreants have not only burgled eight sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 from two houses in Othaveedu on Monday but have also consumed food kept in the refrigerators.

According to police, the miscreants who gained entry into the house of M Sasikumar (28) took away Rs 10,000 cash and three sovereign gold jewellery by breaking the bureau in the night hours of Sunday. However, before this, the miscreants have consumed the food and fruits kept in the fridge.

Later, they went to the neighbour's house and snatched five sovereign gold chain from T Irulayi (31), who was sleeping while leaving the door open for ventilation. Koodakovil police registered two separate cases and are on the lookout for the miscreants.