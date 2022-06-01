STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Special medical camps for children held in Tamil Nadu's three districts

Chief Minister MK Stalin recently launched the 'Oottachchathai uruthi sei' (assuring nutrition) special camps to identify and address malnourishment in children.

Published: 01st June 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

VELLORE/ RANIPET/ TIRUPATHUR: Special medical camps for children upto six years is being held in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, as part of the state-wide program. Chief Minister MK Stalin recently launched the 'Oottachchathai uruthi sei' (assuring nutrition) special camps to identify and address malnourishment in children.

"In the camps held under the ICDS programme, children are screened at Anganwadi centers or schools. Based on their health, nutritional and medical interventions are provided to the children," a senior official from Vellore told The New Indian Express.

In Vellore, 82,544 children, including 42,462 boys and 40,082 girls were screened, out of which 22,156 children (26.84 per cent) were found to be malnourished. 1,503 children were severely underweight, 2,814 were severely stunted, and 1,194 were wasted, according to data shared by officials.

"Children with moderate malnutrition will be provided with nutritional intervention. Their parents and Anganwadi workers would be advised on the diet plans and foods suitable for them. Children with severe malnutrition and congenital defects would be referred to the headquarters hospital," the senior official said, adding that 3,163 children were provided intervention in the district.

The medical camp started on May 21 and will last till June 15.  While the data on the malnourished children are taken in March, now the field teams would once again assess the children by taking height, weight and head circumference of the children among other things. The intervention will be provided based on that.

In Tirupattur, out of the 75,335 children, 18,633 (24.73 per cent) are found to have various forms of malnutrition. 621 children were found to be severely underweight, 1,871 found to be severely stunted, and 905 found to be wasting.

"We're monitoring the screening process with the help of the State's ICDS mobile app. We have found that 18,633 have malnutrition, based on the report. In the next three weeks, the doctors' team will check haemoglobin levels and other factors and find out the reason for malnutrition in the children. Children with ailment will be treated under various state government schemes," District Collector Amar Kushwaha told The New Indian Express.

He added that 877 children are screened a day and a weekly meeting is held to check the progress of the program.In Ranipet, 16,703 children were identified as malnourished, including 9,035 boys and 7,668 girls.

Around 8,496 children were stunted, 2,162 were severely stunted and 5,527 were wasted. 60 special camps were held across Ranipet. 2,186 nutritional and medical interventions were done to resolve malnutrition, the official added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN medical camps ICDS programme
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp