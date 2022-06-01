Special medical camps for children held in Tamil Nadu's three districts

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

VELLORE/ RANIPET/ TIRUPATHUR: Special medical camps for children upto six years is being held in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, as part of the state-wide program. Chief Minister MK Stalin recently launched the 'Oottachchathai uruthi sei' (assuring nutrition) special camps to identify and address malnourishment in children.

"In the camps held under the ICDS programme, children are screened at Anganwadi centers or schools. Based on their health, nutritional and medical interventions are provided to the children," a senior official from Vellore told The New Indian Express.

In Vellore, 82,544 children, including 42,462 boys and 40,082 girls were screened, out of which 22,156 children (26.84 per cent) were found to be malnourished. 1,503 children were severely underweight, 2,814 were severely stunted, and 1,194 were wasted, according to data shared by officials.

"Children with moderate malnutrition will be provided with nutritional intervention. Their parents and Anganwadi workers would be advised on the diet plans and foods suitable for them. Children with severe malnutrition and congenital defects would be referred to the headquarters hospital," the senior official said, adding that 3,163 children were provided intervention in the district.

The medical camp started on May 21 and will last till June 15. While the data on the malnourished children are taken in March, now the field teams would once again assess the children by taking height, weight and head circumference of the children among other things. The intervention will be provided based on that.

In Tirupattur, out of the 75,335 children, 18,633 (24.73 per cent) are found to have various forms of malnutrition. 621 children were found to be severely underweight, 1,871 found to be severely stunted, and 905 found to be wasting.

"We're monitoring the screening process with the help of the State's ICDS mobile app. We have found that 18,633 have malnutrition, based on the report. In the next three weeks, the doctors' team will check haemoglobin levels and other factors and find out the reason for malnutrition in the children. Children with ailment will be treated under various state government schemes," District Collector Amar Kushwaha told The New Indian Express.

He added that 877 children are screened a day and a weekly meeting is held to check the progress of the program.In Ranipet, 16,703 children were identified as malnourished, including 9,035 boys and 7,668 girls.

Around 8,496 children were stunted, 2,162 were severely stunted and 5,527 were wasted. 60 special camps were held across Ranipet. 2,186 nutritional and medical interventions were done to resolve malnutrition, the official added.