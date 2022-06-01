STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy horror: Minor girl stabbed in multiple places by man in broad daylight

The 16-year-old girl was returning home after giving her exam when the man, identified as Kesavan, stabbed her multiple times with a knife, including on her neck.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A girl studying in standard 11 was stabbed in more than 10 places by a man in broad daylight in Manapparai on Tuesday. 

The 16-year-old girl was returning home after giving her exam when the man, identified as Kesavan, stabbed her multiple times with a knife, including on her neck.

Hailing from Atikulam near Manapparai, the girl was studying in 11th Standard in a government-aided school on Dindigul road.

As the man stabbed her near the railway overbridge in the town, the girl fell down in a pool of blood. Passersby immediately rescued and admitted her to a nearby private hospital, where she has been under intensive care.

Police said that 22-year-old Kesavan of Pothamettupatti, the accused, had tried to marry the same girl last year, and was arrested under the POCSO act. He was released from prison recently and did this to exact revenge, said police. They are looking for him, as he escaped after attacking the girl.

Meanwhile, S Jothimani, the MP of Karur, under which Manapparai falls, expressed shock over the incident.

She also spoke with the police SP and demanded immediate action to nab the accused, who was on the run. 

She spoke with the hospital doctors and inquired about the girl’s health condition.

Jothimani wrote on Facebook, “We need stringent laws and punishment to deal with such crimes against women. Also, there is a need for changes in primary education itself to change the value system. Society should realize that women are free to make their own decisions and are not subservient to men.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Tamil Nadu Schoolgirl Murder Tiruchy Schoolgirl Murder Crimes Against Children
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr Vijay Prabhakar
    Law and order in Tamil Nadu gone berserk. Stalin
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp